Gov't didn't pledge to support for EU Chief Prosecutor someone standing under shadow of alleged crimes

The government did not pledge to support the bid for the position of EU Chief Prosecutor of a person who stands under the shadow of alleged crimes, government sources said on Thursday.

According to the cited sources, the reasons are not personally related to Laura Codruta Kovesi, who is running for European Chief Prosecutor, but to public information emerged about the former head of the National Anticorruption Directorate.

The Victoria Palace sources also said that, as Romania, in its capacity as President of the Council of the European Union, is required to act as an impartial mediator and one of the candidates is Romanian, the selection process for this position was led by Finland, the country that will take over at the EU helm from Romania.

