Government considers raising gross minimum wage for 2021 by 70 RON, to 2,300 RON

Government is considering raising gross minimum wage, guaranteed for the year 2021 with a level that would surpass the inflation rate, namely by 70 RON, gross, from 2,230 RON to 2,300 RON gross per month.

Prime Minister Florin Citu and Labor Minister Raluca Turcan, had on Monday, consultations with representatives of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, with the topic of raising minimum wage for the year 2021.

"At the level of the Government we will decide on raising minimum wage for next year with a percentage that will take into account the arguments of union representatives, employers, as well as the social and economic context. We want to ensure a better life for Romanians and also to take care in keeping the jobs and to protect the entrepreneurial initiative", the Prime Minister highlighted.

The Labor Minister, Raluca Turcan, presented three scenarios regarding the evolution of the wage evolution indicator in 2021, as a result of consultations of Governmental authorities and the representatives of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue.