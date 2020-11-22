 
     
Government debt reaches almost 42.9pct of GDP at end of September 2020

capital.ro
bani

At the end of September 2020, the public administration debt (government debt) totaled 451,147 billion lei, namely 42.9% of the GDP, as compared to 373.6 billion (35.3% of GDP) at the end of last year, according to data centralized by the Public Finance Ministry (MFP), ar reported by AGERPRES.

Of this, 16.184 billion lei represents the short-term debt and the rest represents the medium and long-term debt.

Most of this debt, namely 387.359 billion lei, was represented by government securities.

The central public administration debt amounts to 436.19 billion lei, of which 420 billion lei on medium and long-term, the largest part being in lei currency (213.443 billion lei) and euro currency (178.8 billion lei, equivalent).

The local public administration debt amounted to 14.957 billion lei, of which 14.925 billion lei on medium and long-term.

According to the Public Finance Ministry, the external debt of the public administration was 223.59 billion lei, of which 219.348 billion lei was that of the central public administration and 4.24 billion lei of the local public administration, and almost entirely (223.492 billion lei ) was on medium and long-term.

