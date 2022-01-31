Government establishes tax exemption for period of 180 days in HoReCa sector

The government approved, in Monday's meeting, an ordinance that stipulates measures in support of the HORECA sector, of the economic environment, finalized as a result of the Government's dialogue with the representatives of the activity sectors, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Executive.

"Thus, for the HORECA sector, which is facing a lack of liquidity, it was established the exemption from the payment of the specific tax due by economic operators for a period of 180 days, calculated from the date of entry into force of this ordinance. At the same time, the mechanism for recalculating the specific tax due was stipulated, in the sense of deducting this period of 180 days from the total of 365 days of the fiscal year," the release shows.According to the cited source, the normative act also provides regulations regarding the flexibility of the conditions for accessing the payment rescheduling.Another novelty, according to the Executive, is the termination of the declaratory obligations for the entities that have registered in the trade register the reference to the temporary inactivity or for those that have suspended the activity, during the period of inactivity or suspension of the activity."The measure aims to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers who currently maintain their reporting obligations or may obtain a derogatory declaration regime if they so request, if they have entered inactivity in the trade register or have suspended their activity (such as the free professions)," the release further mentions.An amendment to the Fiscal Code envisages the establishment of the obligation of public notaries to declare the transactions from the transfer of the property right and its dismemberments located under the non-taxable ceiling of 450,000 lei.