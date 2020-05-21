Government to grant up to 30pct of gross salary to companies that employ jobseekers

The government will grant up to 30pct of the gross salary to companies that will hire people looking for work, Prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday evening.

"We will give up to 30pct of the gross salary to companies that will hire jobseekers, that will provide jobs to Romanian citizens who are looking for a job, for a period of at least three months. There are also a number of citizens, categories of employees for whom employment is more difficult, such as young graduates, such as people close to retirement age and who find it harder to get jobs. For these categories we will develop much more generous hiring support tools, supporting a significant percentage of gross salary for a longer period of time. Of course these measures will be taken under certain conditions, which we obviously consider natural, namely, after the end of the period of payment of the amount under the active measures, for a period of time, the company should keep the employees who benefited from these active measures," explained the Prime minister, in a press statement at the Victoria Palace.

"For those areas where restrictions will be maintained, after 1 June, we will continue to pay furlough. For all areas that will resume work, as a result of the relaxation of restrictions, furlough will be replaced by an active measure to support the resumption of work by employees, by allocating a percentage of the employee's gross salary of up to 41.5pct, for each employee who resumes working in the company in which they worked," Orban added.

He noted that the Government would also adopt a regulatory act aimed at supporting day laborers, coming to meet farmers' needs.

According to Orban, there are nearly 600,000 Romanians who have been furloughed and up to 700,000 Romanians who will be looking for work in the coming period. Thus, almost 350,000 people have had their employment contract terminated, and between 300,000 and 350,000 Romanians have returned to the country and will want to find a job.