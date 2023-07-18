Government: We support blood donation, encouraged including through campaigns such as one organized by Ministry of Finance.

"Humanity brings relief, blood saves lives! Blood donors increase the chances of survival and healing of people in suffering and whose state of health may depend, at some point, on a transfusion. Romanians have proven that social power is equaled only by the ability to mobilize for humanitarian causes. We support blood donation¸ encouraged including through campaigns such as the one organized these days by the Ministry of Finance. Warm thanks to all those who choose to make this gesture of solidarity!," according to a Government Facebook post.

The Ministry of Finance launched the second edition of the Fidelis government bonds program, in which a special tranche is offered to blood donors, the institution informs on Sunday.

In partnership with the Blood Transfusion Center in Bucharest, the Ministry of Finance offers a mobile center in the institution to people who want to donate blood. The center is organized in the institution's central hall during July 18-20, between 8:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Those who donate blood benefit from the highest interest on Fidelis government bonds. The subscription period for the Fidelis Government Bonds Program is two weeks, between July 17-28.