Gov't could launch HoReCa 2 aid scheme, but only after budget revision

The Government has in view launching a HoReCa2 aid scheme, which may include also companies in the domain of connected services, such as leisure activities, but only in the second half of the year, after the budget revision, said, on Friday, in central Brasov, the Minister for Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Constantin-Daniel Cadariu, during a meeting with representatives of local authorities and the business milieu in Brasov.

The issue of including companies in domains connected to tourism, such as those in leisure activities, in a future state aid scheme to compensate losses suffered in the pandemic, was raised by the manager of Dino Parc Rasnov, Adrian Apostu.Cadariu said that presently the ministry is working on elaborating such a program in parallel with collecting data from representatives of the business milieu.He also showed that not only for a possible HoReCa 2, but also for other programs, such as Startup Nation, the ministry will have to wait for the budget revision, because the budget for 2022, obtained in negotiations, is not sufficient."The budget is 2.5 billion RON and 2.6 billion RON, respectively, an we have to make payments of 1.7 billion RON only in January, you can imagine the budget we'll be left with. (...) I've discussed with the Prime Minister to start as many of the promised programs as possible with a reduced number of beneficiaries, with the promise that we will receive money in the budget revision," said Constantin-Daniel Cadariu.AGERPRES