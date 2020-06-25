Gov't creates working group to prepare schools' reopening, devise regulatory guideline

The government created today an inter-ministerial working group tasked with preparing the reopening of schools and universities this fall and with working out a relevant regulatory guideline.

"We set up a government working group tasked with preparing schools and universities for the start of educational activities this fall. Bringing the pupils, students and teachers safely into classrooms and dormitories requires the joint efforts of several ministries and state institutions. They will work on a predictable reopening plan that will provide answers to the possible COVID-19 evolution scenarios. Presidential advisor Ligia Deca was also invited to participate in the discussions,'' Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan wrote on Thursday in a Facebook post.

She also mentioned that, together with Education Minister Monica Anisie, and Health Minister Nelu Tataru, the group of experts will devise a regulatory guideline for school activities.

''Together with the Ministry for Development, the Finance Ministry, but also with the support of Minister for European Funds, Marcel Bolos, we will help the local authorities identify potential problems in schools and we will provide them financial and technical support to prepare the education facilities for the beginning of the new school year. The Ministry of Education has already allocated money to improve hygiene conditions in schools, build new toilets in more than 370 schools, tenders for tablets have started and partnerships have been concluded for the use of online teaching/learning platforms. We have the support of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies' Education Commission, Mr. Sorin Cimpeanu, and of the Justice Ministry to prepare the necessary legislative framework, so that we have stable, predictable laws in place that benefit the entire education system,'' Turcan said.

The Deputy PM announced that, together with the working apparatus of the government and ministries, three more working meetings with local community associations, civil society representatives and experts from the ministries involved will be initiated in the next two weeks.

''We need a very clear assessment of the situation in each school and we need to identify together the best solutions for each educational community. We will be in a constant dialogue with all the actors in the system in order to support the children's right to quality education," Turcan also wrote.