Gov't denies rumour of COVID-19 cases at Gov't House

The Romanian government has denied rumour out in the public of the existence of COVID-19 cases at various levels of its working apparatus.

"The information that on the fourth floor of the government building - where the offices of the ancillary staff (legal, economic, fiscal, etc.) are there are at least seven cases of infected persons all unvaccinated is completely false. So far, no employee of the mentioned levels is in isolation, quarantine, having tested positive or having got into contact with any person testing positive,' according to the government, agerpres reports.

About an employee of the Protocol Department confirmed positive, the government says there is a person suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus who is at home and who has not been at the office for a week."In addition, given the specific activity of the employees in the Protocol Department, they take great care to observe the security measures imposed by the pandemic situation: wearing a mask, disinfecting hands, keeping social distance," the government mentions.The government is calling on journalists to check such information before publishing it, "especially when that is likely to cause panic, including among employees of some institutions.""You can rest assured you that in the event that a COVID-19 case or an outbreak is identified among the staff of the government working apparatus, it will be brought to the attention of the other employees promptly, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the government points out.