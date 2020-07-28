 
     
Gov't to approve this week 1 bln euros for expansion of Romania's gas networks

Guvernul Romaniei
Raluca Turcan

The government will approve this week a 1 billion euro allocation for the expansion of Romania's gas networks, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Tuesday.

According to the cited official, Romania's current gas connection rate is 32 percent of localities connected, and the central authorities want to raise it to 70 percent.

"The Orban Government will approve this week one billion euros to increase Romania's mains gas connectivity from the almost shameful 32 percent at present to about 70 percent," Turcan said.

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos met on Tuesday in Botosani with the county authorities and with local businesspeople to discuss public and private investments from European funds.

