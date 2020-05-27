Gov't to debate normative act to improve regulation for IMM Invest Programme

Government is set to debate a normative act regarding the improvement of the regulation of the IMM Invest Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated at the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday.

"I called this meeting, rather as an emergency, to say so, because we need to prepare several normative acts. First of all, we need to improve the regulation of the IMM Invest Programme," said Orban.

Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu also added that the new provisions will lead to the elimination of "two barriers" that were identified during the talks with the financial-banking system.