 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Gov't to debate normative act to improve regulation for IMM Invest Programme

florin citu

Government is set to debate a normative act regarding the improvement of the regulation of the IMM Invest Programme, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated at the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday.

"I called this meeting, rather as an emergency, to say so, because we need to prepare several normative acts. First of all, we need to improve the regulation of the IMM Invest Programme," said Orban.

Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu also added that the new provisions will lead to the elimination of "two barriers" that were identified during the talks with the financial-banking system.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.