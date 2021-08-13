Great names of Romanian theatre and cinema, evoked within the CineMemoriam Gala of SFR

Homage-moments dedicated to the great artists that left behind cinema and theater masterpieces were organized on Thursday, within the second day of the Romanian Film Evenings Festival (SFR) in northeastern Iasi.

The CineMemoriam Gala brought to the attention of the Iasi audience names such as Draga Olteanu Matei, Stela Popescu, Gheorghe Dinica, Vladimir Gaitan, names that marked the Romanian film and theater.

Among those invited to the CineMemoriam Gala were actor Dorel Visan, Gabriela Dinica, the wife of the late actor, Gloria Gaitan, the daughter of actor Vladimir Gaitan, actress Ileana Popovici and director Laurentiu Damian.

"It is an absolutely remarkable generation which did not act, but lived. Meaning this is where the big difference lies. Not the acting, but living it," director Laurentiu Damian said.

Regarding Draga Olteanu Matei, he said that the great artist did not have any barriers in fully living each character she played.

"She was also tumultuous, she was extraordinary, she was gentle. She was in "Patima", you will even laugh, but she was sexy and tempting, but also had an authentic living which takes her, in my opinion, towards that sort of actress from the big Italian movies. She was special and did not have anything to do with the star system, with the "I need to lose weight now" or "I need to put on weight now". She was authentic, she was extraordinary. From her authenticity and her strength came this warmth that surrounded her," the director highlighted.

Part of the memories about Gheorghe Dinica were evoked by his wife, Gabriela Dinica. At some point, she was asked to tell how she married the great actor.

"He tried to ask me to marry him several times...he stumbled somewhere... One morning he saw a very big picture in a magazine, Dinica alone, and written "Dinica got married". When Gheorghe saw it he said "let's not embarrass them". So that is how we got married in only a week," Gabriela Dinica told.

Director Laurentiu Damian said that Dinica was an actor with an "extraordinary combustion, who transitioned easily from drama to comedy", but who "actually was an extremely shy and gentle person".

In his opinion, all great actors had "an extraordinary work discipline and almost religious feeling they came towards the cinema or the theater".

"It is very interesting to study the life of a man who went through so many roles that he could many times identify with them and to live within dozens of characters. Well, it was not the case. Nor was it with Draga Olteanu, or with Dinica. Neither with Gaitan. When we say regular people, we talk about people who had an extraordinary work discipline and almost a religious feeling when coming to the cinema or theater," the director said.

The memory of actress Stela Popescu should have been evoked within the CineMemoriam Gala by her stage partner, actor Alexandru Arsinel, but the latter could not make it to Iasi because of some medical issues.

"It is an honor to be here among you in a special evening dedicated to the the great stars, to the big and small screen, but also the Romanian theater and I have the opportunity to evoke the memory of an exceptional person, with a giant soul and to bring an homage to a complete artist. It is a moment in which, just as you saw, we realize how the years go by, one by one, and the great artists are no longer among us. Our Stela, everyone's, as you know, became a national asset," said Mona Georgescu, artistic literary secretary with the Constantin Tanase Musical Theater in Bucharest.