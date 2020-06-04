Greater Romania founders, remembered in Romanian Patriarchate churches

Heroes, soldiers, fighters, Romanian diplomats and all those who have contributed to the realization of Greater Romania at the national level and its recognition on the international level will be mentioned on Thursday during the Holy Mass and at the remembrance services in all churches of the Romanian Patriarchate.

"In all the churches of the Romanian Patriarchate, during the Holy Mass and at the Service of the Remembrance for Heroes on Thursday, 4th of June 2020, will be mentioned the heroes, soldiers, fighters, Romanian diplomats and all those who contributed to the realization of Greater Romania at national level, between 1916-1918, and its recognition internationally, in particular by the Treaty of Trianon of 4 June 1920. They will be forever remembered, from generation to generation!" reads a release of the Romanian Patriarchate sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday night.

On 4 June 1920, in Trianon, the treaty with Hungary was signed by diplomat Nicolae Titulescu and Professor Dr. Ioan Cantacuzino (noted personality, one of the founders of the national school of microbiology, immunology and experimental medicine, ed.n.) confirming the union of Transylvania, Banat, Crisana and Maramures with the Kingdom of Romania.

The Chamber of Deputies, as decision-making forum in this situation, decided on 13 May 2020 that 4 June be declared the Day of the Treaty of Trianon.