Grindeanu: We proposed Bulgaria to focus in first phase on project of new bridge in Giurgiu-Ruse

The project of a new bridge in Giurgiu - Ruse must be the first bridge project between Romania and Bulgaria on which the authorities of the two countries should focus, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Sorin Grindeanu transmitted on Friday during a meeting with the Bulgarian ministers of Regional Development and Transport.

"Constructive talks today [on Friday] in Ruse through which we unblocked the bilateral Memorandum with Bulgaria signed in March 2019. I have clearly conveyed Romania's intentions and objectives to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Bulgarian Minister for Regional Development, Grozdan Karadjov, and the Minister of Transport and Communications. Nikolay Sabev: it is important for the Romanian side of the Danube to be navigable, as provided by the FastDanube project. The Bulgarian authorities have reaffirmed that they want to build new bridges over the Danube, which is why we have proposed that the project for a new bridge in Giurgiu-Ruse be the one we should focus on in the first phase," Sorin Grindeanu noted on his Facebook page.

The minister of transport proposed that Bulgarian authorities seek the support of the Romanian experts for the completion of the Feasibility Study of Bulgaria, which is necessary for the implementation of the "Fast Danube" project, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Furthermore, we offered the support of the Romanian experts to help the Bulgarian side complete the Feasibility Study necessary for the implementation of the Fast Danube project. In order to speed up the implementation of the projects, we agreed to resume technical meetings of the working groups, which will be corroborated with quarterly meetings at the level of ministers. The next meeting would take place in Giurgiu," added Sorin Grindeanu.