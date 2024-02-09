Halep after CAS hearings-confident truth will come out and prove she never doped

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep said on Friday, at the end of the hearings held at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne (CAS), that she is confident that the truth will come out and that it will be proven that she never doped.

"I can't tell you anything at all about what happened at the hearing. But I can say that this hearing gave me a chance to present my defence and I want to tell you that my confidence is intact as to the truth. And I am very confident that the truth will come out and it will be proven that I never had the intention to dope and I never did," she said according to sport.ro website.

The former world number 1 mentioned that she does not know when the Court of Arbitration for Sport will rule on his case. "I don't know when the verdict will come. Nobody knows," she added.

Simona Halep wants to return to the tennis court as soon as possible.

"I want and look forward to getting back on the court because that's where I want to be. And I will definitely try to do my best," she explained.

Asked how difficult it was for her during this period, Halep replied, "We will talk when I have the opportunity and when I can say more. I'll see you in a short while."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne heard Romanian tennis player Simona Halep in the period 7-9 February in her case against the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Simona Halep appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne on 24 October against her four-year suspension for doping. According to the Lausanne court, Halep asked for the ITIA decision to be annulled and her sanction ''to be reduced."

Simona Halep has been suspended for four years for doping, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on 12 September. The ITIA said an independent tribunal had suspended the former world leader for two separate Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) violations.

Halep had been provisionally suspended in October 2022, and her period of ineligibility is considered from 7 October 2022 until 6 October 2026.