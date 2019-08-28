Halep, Cirstea, Copil move into US Open second round

Romanian tennis players Simona Halep, Sorana Cirstea and Marius Copil on Tuesday moved into the second round of the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Halep (27 years old), world #4, holder of this year's Wimbledon title, defeated 26-year-old Nicole Gibbs (USA) in 1 hour and 50 minutes, 6-3 3-6 6-2, securing a USD 100,000 cheque and 70 WTA points.Sorana Cirstea made it to the second round after beating Katerina Siniakova (the Czech Republic) in two sets 7-5 6-2; she secured a USD 100,000 cheque and 70 WTA points. If passing the second round, the two Romanian players will face off in the third round of the US Open.Marius Copil marched into the second round of the US Open tournament, defeating Ugo Humbert (France) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (13-11) 4-6 6-1, after a 4-hour and 14 minutes marathon match. He secured a USD 100,000 cheque and 45 ATP points.