HealthMin: Meeting OECD accession criteria this year, priority for Health Ministry

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila on Tuesday said that meeting the criteria for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership this year is a priority for the Health Ministry.

"Meeting the accession criteria this year is a priority of the Health Ministry and refers primarily to access to good quality health services, which is conditional on the continuation of investments started through the PNRR, digitisation and development of human resources in healthcare," the health minister said.

Alexandru Rafila is attending the OECD Health Ministerial Meeting, gathering health ministers from OECD member and candidate countries.

According to the Health Ministry, the meeting with the Director of the Employment, Labour and Social Affairs Directorate Stefano Scarpetta included the calendar of negotiations and progress made by Romania in the health sector.

"The progress made by Romania in the last two years was appreciated by Mr. Stefano Scarpetta, who encouraged the Romanian authorities to continue the reform and investment programme in the health sector," said the source.