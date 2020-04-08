HealthMin Tataru says coronavirus cases in Romania to increase in next two-three weeks

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Sibiu on Wednesday that there will be another two weeks in which the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania will increase, and there will also be deaths, which is why the population must protect itself.

"A fulminant development hinges a lot on this voluntary isolation. I know it's hard. (...) Once again, we are interested in the safety of the medical staff, a medical staff that needs to stay on the frontline, but at the same time we are also interested in those precautions that the medical staff or the citizen must follow. We do not give up, do not loosen up, precisely for this predicament that is about to come and must be overcome. Note that we have two or three weeks where the number of cases will increase. There will be deaths, but we must manage them to the extent that we can manage a pandemic, an unknown enemy, if I may say so, for whom at this time there is only a developing symptomatic treatment, pending the discovery of a vaccine," Tataru said.Tataru, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and the Sibiu County Prefect Mircea Cretu discussed at the headquarters of the Prefecture on Wednesday measures taken to keep the pandemic under control. The minister said that he will also visit the Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are treated.