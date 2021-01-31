HealthMin: We'll announce future measures after Matei Bals investigation at the end of next week

Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Saturday that, at the end of next week, measures will be announced following the investigation from the "Matei Bals" Institute.

"We do not yet know the exact cause at 'Matei Bals', but what is clear is that the pandemic and the necessary treatment for COVID-19 patients have put additional pressure on the staff and infrastructure of those hospitals that treat patients with COVID-19 disease. It is a large number of patients who need oxygen, which is the main medicine for these patients, which makes fire safety, in particular, but not only, particularly difficult in many hospitals in the country. At the end of next week, measures regarding what has already been ascertained, respectively about what will be ascertained after the investigation at 'Matei Bals' will be announced," Voiculescu told a press conference.

The Health Minister also sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the "Matei Bals" fire.

"I wish those who have lost their loved ones a lot of strength and all the others a speedy recovery! We are by the side of the patients and the families of those hospitalized at the 'Matei Bals' Institute," Voiculescu added.

He said he intended to call the families of those killed in the fire.

"I have been in contact with people close to some of the victims," the minister added.

At the same time, he appreciated the efforts of those who intervened and of the medical staff from "Matei Bals".

"I would like to thank them on behalf of the institution I run, both for what happened yesterday, for what they did yesterday, and for their work during all these months of pandemic. Moreover, I would like to thank the entire staff. I would like to tell you that the healthcare system has old sins and these sins are not from yesterday, the day before yesterday, but are at least 30 years old. Yesterday we had nosocomial infections, which caused losses of lives, today we are talking especially about fires and a pandemic, we do not know what other terrible thing will come upon us tomorrow," said the minister.

Voiculescu also said that one of the buildings of the "Matei Bals" Institute did not have an authorization from the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU).