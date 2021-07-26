Heat wave, thermal discomfort in most parts of country, maximum temperature of 39 degrees C

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow warning of thermal discomfort and heat wave, until the end of this week, in most of the country.

According to the meteorologists, in the last days of July, the heat wave will spread and will gradually intensify, the thermal discomfort will rise, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will pass the critical threshold of 80 units. There will be a heat wave in the Western, Southern regions, and the rest of the territory.

The maximum temperatures will generally range between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, with the highest values in southern Oltenia and Muntenia. Locally, at night, temperatures will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius.

In Bucharest, the THI will pass the critical threshold of 80 units, and the thermal discomfort will continue to be emphasized, until the end of the week, according to ANM's special prognosis.

Maximum temperatures will go up from 32, 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, towards 35, 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and then will be around 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will be placed around 20, 22 degrees Celsius. The sky will be clear, with mild winds.