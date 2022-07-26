Heatwave, increased thermal discomfort in Romania's southern, western regions, including Bucharest, on Tuesday

The southern and western regions of the country, including Bucharest, will be under Code Orange for heatwave and increased thermal discomfort, according to a warning issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

On Tuesday, July 26, in Banat, Crisana, Oltenia and locally in Muntenia and western Transylvania and northern Maramures, the heat wave will intensify. During the afternoon there will be thermal values between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius, and temperatures will not go below 20-22 degrees at night, and as such the thermal discomfort will be increased. The temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.

The counties that have been fully alerted are: Arad, Bihor, Satu Mare, Timis, Dolj, Olt, Teleorman, Calarasi and Giurgiu, while Alba, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Hunedoara, Gorj, Mehedinti and Valcea will be partially affected.

The heatwave will intensify in Bucharest on Tuesday, and during the afternoon there will be thermal values between 35-39 degrees Celsius, while during night-time temperatures will not go below 18-21 degrees Celsius and as a result thermal discomfort will be high. In Bucharest, too, the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units.AGERPRES