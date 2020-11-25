Heavy trucks queue at border between Romania and Bulgaria, Giurgiu-Ruse crossing point

TIR trucks waiting to leave Romania via the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point, between Romania and Bulgaria, on Tuesday night to Wednesday formed queues of about eight kilometres on the first lane of National Road (DN) 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu and had to wait 100 minutes at the border control on their way out of Romania, according to AGERPRES.

Towards morning, the waiting time was reduced to 60 minutes.

"The long waiting time for carrying out the border formalities was caused by the high number of means of transport that are on their way out of Romania, but also by the epidemiological triage. The waiting time on the way out of Romania reached 100 minutes, 40 minutes respectively, on their way into the country," the spokesperson for the Giurgiu Border Police Territorial Inspectorate, Andreea Bicu, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 1,165 trucks and 176 passenger cars showed up at the Giurgiu crossing point, on their way into the country, and 1,155 trucks on their way out of the country, compared to about 800 trucks and 202 on a normal day.

The waiting time at the border control for passenger cars was ten minutes both on their way in and on their way out of the country.