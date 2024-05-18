Subscription modal logo Premium

Helicopter looking for sailors who dissapeared after Mohammd Z ship sank near Sf. Gheorghe

national.ro
nava scufundată

An IAR 330 Puma helicopter of the Romanian Air Force is carrying out a sea search mission for possible survivors, after the sinking of the Mohammad Z ship, bearing a Tanzanian flag, near Sf. Gheorghe locality.

According to a press release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), at the request of the Romanian Naval Authority, the minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, approved that a helicopter be sent to support the efforts of the Romanian authorities for search and rescue to the three missing sailors.

The helicopter took off from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base 57 at around 3:40 pm, with specialized personnel on board for sea search-rescue missions, MApN said.

Three people were reported missing after a ship under the Tanzanian flag sank, Saturday morning, in the Black Sea, 26 nautical miles from St. George, informed the Romanian Naval Authority.

According to the cited source, there were 11 people on board the ship.

