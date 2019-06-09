 
     
Highest corn yield in 2018, in western Timis County

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

The yield of corn in 2018 saw its peak in the western County of Timis which recorded 1.505 million tonnes, 9,425 kg/hectare, respectively, while the national corn production in the same year recorded 18.664 million tonnes, higher by 4.33 million tonnes against the output of 2017, with a production per hectare worth 7,644 kg according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). 


The counties that wrote down the highest outturns were Timis, Ialomita, Calarasi, Braila and Tulcea, the last four located in southeastern Romania. 

In 2018, Romania has had the largest area of corn in the European Union and obtained the highest production

