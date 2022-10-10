History of Pioneers' Palace, told in photo-documentary exhibition at ASTRA Sibiu County Library

The history of the Pioneers' Palace, as it was lived and felt by the students who crossed its threshold, will be presented in the photo-documentary exhibition The Pioneers' Palace - Subjective Histories, at the ASTRA Sibiu County Library, October 12 to 20, the organizers informed, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

The exhibition, initiated by the Cotroceni National Museum, will be held in the foyer of the library, and the opening will take place on Tuesday, October 18.

"In the more than three centuries of its existence, the Cotroceni complex has witnessed the most important moments in the history of our country. Its trajectory as a princely and royal residence was interrupted in 1948, with the establishment of the communist regime. Through the successive decisions of the new political power, the complex was put into the service of the Union of Working Youth in 1949 and transformed, from 1950, into the first Pioneers' Palace in the Romanian People's Republic, following the model of the one in Moscow," reads the release, Agerpres informs.

The exhibition project aims to use multimedia methods to capitalize on the heritage of the period spanning from 1949 to 1976, when hundreds of thousands of students participated in the hobby groups of the Palace of the Pioneers.

"The pioneer groups, set up on the premises of the palace, pursued the education of children in the spirit of the time, by experimenting with the technical activities that were the basis of the new socialist economy, by deepening the information of the history adapted by the communist regime or by promoting artists and writers approved by the new political power. For the following 26 years, hundreds of thousands of pioneers from Bucharest and from the countryside participated in cultural-artistic, scientific, technical, sports hobby groups or groups aimed at political-ideological values. (...) The subjective testimonies of the pioneers from the time are filtered through the lens of history, practically building the narrative of the period in which the Cotroceni Palace defined the childhood of those generations," the cited press release states.

The exhibition is part of the Cotroceni IStory project, carried out by the Cotroceni National Museum and co-financed by the National Cultural Fund Administration, in partnership with AGERPRES, the Romanian Television Society, the National Archives of Romania, the National History Museum of Romania and the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum.