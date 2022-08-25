HlthMin Rafila: We often treat our patients distantly; they need a lot of attention, empathy, care

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday in Iasi that patients are often treated by medical staff distantly, although they need not only the treatment tailored to their ailments, but also "a lot of empathy, a lot of care."

"Human behaviour is often lacking and trust in the public system in general, and the healthcare system in particular, is affected because we often treat our patients distantly, when they need a lot of attention, a lot of empathy, a lot of care," Rafila told the official inauguration of the Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery Laboratory at the Neurosurgery Hospital in Iasi.

He added that there is a need for less politicisation of the healthcare system in Romania.

"If we want to improve the healthcare system in Romania, we must work a lot on educating people, in general, educating the healthcare workers and succeed in being truly human and politicising things less," said the minister.

He mentioned to the point the Neurosurgery Hospital in Iasi, where the Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery Laboratory has been operating for three weeks.

"This is a hospital that operates under the authority of the Iasi County Council; the laboratory was started under one administration and continued by another administration. It is an example of continuity. I think that it is not dedicated to a political goal, but is dedicated to the people of this county and of this country. The people, for the most part, have political choices or not, but they need medical services. I think it's our duty to serve them regardless of their political party and try to solve the healthcare problems of the people in Romania," said Rafila, told Agerpres.

He also praised not only the managerial performance of the Neurosurgery Hospital, but also the intention to transform the medical facility into a centre of excellence in the field.

He voiced hope that "within a reasonable time horizon of five-seven years" Romania will also have a network of regional hospitals.

The official inauguration of the Leksell Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery Laboratory at the Neurosurgery Hospital l in Iasi was also attended by ambassador of Sweden to Romania Therese Hyden, Chairman of the Romanian Society of Neurosurgery Horia Ples, local administration and the medical academic environment representatives.

The state-of-the-art equipment cost 5.3 million euros.

In Romania, there are approximately 7,600 patients who could be treated with the help of this technology. So far, 500 patients have been treated annually in Bucharest, where there is Gamma Knife equipment from an older generation.

Doctors of the Neurosurgery Hospital in Iasi estimate that 1,000 patients will be treated annually at this medical facility. About 100 people are already on the waiting lists of the Neurosurgery Hospital.