Holy Mass and other services will be officiated in churches, without public participation

The Holy Mass and the other liturgical services will be officiated in churches, in all parishes, by the parishioner priests of that church, without the participation of the public, the ceremonies to be broadcast online and in the local or national media, the Chancellery of the Holy Synod said, in a release of the Press Bureau of the Romanian Patriarchy, sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.

The new measures regarding services and churchly social activities sent by the Chancellery of Holy Synod were taken on the basis of Military Order no. 1 of March 17 and Military Order no. 2 of March 21, which established successive measures regarding the limiting the freedom of movement and meeting of citizens, which also affect the public religious life of worshipers, following consultations on Sunday with the Ministry of Internal Affairs.The services can be broadcast online and in the local and national media.All Romanian Orthodox worshippers in the country and abroad can follow the Holy Mass and the other liturgical services officiated in the Patriarchal Cathedral on TV station Trinitas TV, radio station Trinitas of the Romanian Patriarchy or through the stations that will rebroadcast the transmission.Although the Holy Mass and the other liturgical services are performed in the church without the participation of the public (laymen), the churches will however be open for special situations, such as the Rite of Baptism and the Rite of Marriage, which can be performed in the churches and which will have a maximum of eight persons in attendance.AGERPRES