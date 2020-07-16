Hoteliers in Crete say they are ready to receive Romanian tourists safely

Hoteliers on the island of Crete are sending a message of trust to Romanian tourists, emphasizing the safety measures for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus, the staff's training, but also the promotional offers.

The general manager of the chain Creta Maris, Nikos Vlassiadis, explained that, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, additional investments were made to respect safety protocols.

He emphasized, at the same time, the importance of tourists from Romania for the economy of the largest Greek island.

This year we have invested much more than last year in order to respect the protocols relating to the coronavirus pandemic. We will do everything that depends on us at Creta Maris so that tourists be safe. The occupancy rate of the hotel at this moment sits between 25 pct and 35 pct, somewhere around there. We expect this year to have an occupancy rate between 30 and 40 pct, we hope even better. Romanians are some of our important clients and we hope to have as many of them as possible. I want to tell Romanian tourists that we are here, we are ready to welcome them safely and we will do everything in our power for them to feel safe, said the Greek manager.

Vlassiadis also explained the procedures applied by the Greek authorities in the case of positive coronavirus tests.

If a tourist tests positive to the tests that are done on the airport, both the tourist is notified, as well as the hotel's doctor, and the patient is later taken to one of the hotels that is outfitted specially for such cases. The Greek government supported us all from the very beginning, reason for which we have the lowest level in Europe in what regards coronavirus cases. I believe the safety of tourists is most important, everyone wants to feel safe, Vlassiadis told Romanian journalists participating in an info-trip organized by Romanian tour operator Paralela 45, together with the Greek National Tourism Organization (EOT).