Hundreds of fines issued in Ilfov County for restriction infringements

Policemen in Ilfov County, a county which completely encircles the City of Bucharest, have issued 222 fines, worth 10,500 RON, for infringements of protection measures and restrictions in the areas that were quarantined.

According to a release of the Ilfov Prefecture, given to the publicity on Sunday, during the missions ran on Saturday, 127 policemen, together with 87 other personnel representing employees of other territorial structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Transport, have conducted checks in an integrated system on 223 companies in Ilfov County and checked 2,127 persons regarding the respecting of measures and restrictions imposed.

Furthermore, 160 vehicles were also checked.

In the context of activities conducted in the past 24 hours, 225 fines were issued worth a total of 10,500 RON.

Of them, 222 were issued on the basis of Law no. 55/2020 for infringements of individual protection measures, for organizing activities in public/private/enclosed space for which interdictions/restrictions were imposed and for infringement of interdictions regarding travel/free circulation, the fines totalling 10,500 RON, the fines being issued by Ilfov County Police Inspectorate and local police officers.

Furthermore, 3 warnings were issued by the Bucharest-Ilfov Emergency Situations Inspectorates staff on the basis of Government Decision 537/2007 regarding the establishment of fire prevention and extinguishing norms.

The checks will continue at the level of Ilfov County and will regard the way in which public transport is being conducted, the maintaining of public order and safety, respecting of interdictions by companies and individuals, but also protecting citizens from illicit commercial practices.

AGERPRES .