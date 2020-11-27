Iasi mayor praises government's resolve to have Union Motorway built

Liberal Iasi mayor Mihai Chirica, speaking at a news conference today, commended as "a historic moment" the Liberals' success of launching the tender for the feasibility study for the A8 Motorway in just one year since taking government.

"Dear Iasi residents and fellow Romanians, bids have been finally submitted for the design of the motorway that had been left for so long lost in a great nothingness. (...) Finally, after a lot of expectations and, regrettably, too many promises, we managed to concretely put on the table one of Moldova's most important projects: the A8 Motorway, the Union Motorway or the Moldova Motorway as we call the Ungheni - Iasi connection to Targu Neamt and Targu Mures. (...) This is a historic moment," Chirica said, adding that he cannot fathom why the Social Democratic Party has always left this project as a footnote among other priorities, although the subject of the motorway linking Romania's east to the west has been intensely politicized, particularly during the election campaigns.

"We need a motorway to help the development of Moldova, because mobility, the movement of goods and the movement of persons are the main ingredients of development. This has been proven by the Germans, by the Americans, and even by the Russians," Mihai Chirica said, pointing out that in just one year since taking office, the Liberals have kept their promise to take the project of the so called Union Motorway further.

"The time for action has come. This is happening, indeed, one year since the Liberals took office, as per the promise made by the current PNL government and they are carrying it through," Chirica said.

The National Road Infrastructure Management Corporation (CNAIR) announced today that Consitrans SRL, the Association SC Aduro Impex SRL - 3TI Progetti Italia - Ingeeneria Integrata SpA, and the Association SWS Engineering SPA - Metrans Engineering SRL have submitted bids for the feasibility study.

According to CNAIR, the value of the contract is estimated between 62 and 73.37 million lei VAT excluded, and the duration of the contract is 25 months from the starting date.