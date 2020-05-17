IGPF: Border was crossed on May 16 by 31,743 persons; 16,164 entered country

The national border was crossed, on May 16, by 31,743 persons, of which only 16,164 entered the country, the rest of 15,579 being persons exiting Romania, the General Inspectorate for the Border Police (IGPF) informs in a press release sent on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, the flow on the border with Hungary, on May 16, 2020, was of 21,142 persons, of which 10,909 entered the country and 10,233 exited Romania. Furthermore, on May 16, 7,999 persons were sent to isolation, following checks made in the second line with the aid of the Directorate of Public Health.

The IGPF mentions that measures to speed up traffic on the border and for enforcing social distancing were taken:

- diverting cars to all border crossing points (decision taken in agreement with the authorities in Hungary)

- supplementing the number of medical personnel at the border crossing points

- supplementing control points (where checks are done) including by mobile points in which border policemen use electronic tablets to conduct formalities

- supplementing the border staff with gendarmerie units which act in depth and which have the mission to impose social distancing between persons that are waiting for control formalities' conclusion

- mobilization in the border area of police and ambulance units to maintain public order and grant emergency medical assistance

The quoted source mentions that the persons waiting to enter the country have received protection masks and water.