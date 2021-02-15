IGPR: 10 searches targeting persons suspected of selling counterfeit protective masks to hospitals

Policemen from the economic department on Monday morning have conducted 10 home searches in Bucharest and in the counties of Bihor, Brasov, Maramures and Timis, in a criminal case regarding the sale of counterfeit protective masks against the SARS-CoV-2.

"This is related a sale to a hospital unit designated as a phase I hospital for the care of patients tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 of protective masks bearing a world-famous trademark, products for which there are solid indications that they are counterfeit," informs a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) sent on Monday to AGERPRES.

At the same time, six arrest warrants have been issued in the name of the suspects, which will be taken to the headquarters of the police unit in order for hearing, in order to clarify the facts.

The action is carried out by the police officers from the Economic Crime Investigation Department, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Criminal Investigation and Forensic Section.

Fighters from the Service for Interventions and Special Actions and specialists from the National Institute of Forensics will participate in the mission, as well as police officers from the Bihor, Brasov, Maramures and Timis counties's police inspectorates.