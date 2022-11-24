Imagine Dragons band, for the first time in Romania at UNTOLD 2023

The band Imagine Dragons from the United States of America next year will come to Romania for the first time, at the 8th edition of the UNTOLD Festival, which will take place in central-western Cluj-Napoca, during August 3-6.

"The band from the United States of America has included the UNTOLD festival in its 2023 world tour. (...) Imagine Dragons means 10 years of successful career, a band that has provided unforgettable memories on live tours every time, with every song released, an impressive portfolio of awards and a huge fanbase in every corner of the world. In August of next year, fans will be able to enjoy Imagine Dragons live at the UNTOLD festival," says a statement sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Subscriptions for the 8th edition of UNTOLD will go on sale on Monday, November 28.

"The organizers have prepared 10,000 subscriptions for fans who register on untold.com. More than 50,000 people have already signed up and hope to be among the lucky ones who secure entry to one of the biggest festivals in the world," the press release reads.AGERPRES