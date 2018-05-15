stiripesurse.ro

  
     
In supreme court apperance PSD's Dragnea professes innocence, seeks acquittal

Stoica Ionel / Facebook
Dragnea iccj

In a top court appearance this Tuesday, Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea asked the judge panel to acquit him; referring to the possibility that he be required to do community service, Dragnea said he has been doing this for 20 years now. 


"I firmly stated my innocence. I am guilty of none of the alleged deeds listed in the anti-corruption authority's indictment. As for community service, I was very clear. I said I hope it doesn't get that far, I requested acquittal and also stressed that I have been working to the benefit of the community for over 20 years now," Dragnea said at the end of the trial.

