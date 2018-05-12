Incident la Eurosivion - Ce s-a întâmplat pe scenă în timp ce cânta reprezentanta Marii Britanii / FOTO & VIDEO

Incident în timpul finalei Eurovision 2018. Un bărbat a dat buzna pe scenă în timp ce reprezentanta Marii Britanii cânta!

Incidentul a avut loc chiar când reprezentanta Marii Britanie, SuRie, interpreta pe scenă melodia Storm. La un moment dat, un bărbat a dat buzna pe scenă, el a alergat către interpretă și i-a smuls microfonul din mână.