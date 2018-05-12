Incident la Eurosivion - Ce s-a întâmplat pe scenă în timp ce cânta reprezentanta Marii Britanii / FOTO & VIDEO

Incident în timpul finalei Eurovision 2018. Un bărbat a dat buzna pe scenă în timp ce reprezentanta Marii Britanii cânta!
Incidentul a avut loc chiar când reprezentanta Marii Britanie, SuRie, interpreta pe scenă melodia Storm. La un moment dat, un bărbat a dat buzna pe scenă, el a alergat către interpretă și i-a smuls microfonul din mână.
Stage invader interrupts UK's Eurovision performance by @surieofficial https://t.co/pe6klR4G6m— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 12, 2018
Follow our live page for our #eurovision coverage: https://t.co/0hXThcsUm0 pic.twitter.com/3KBeE14Rha
The moment a protester stormed the stage at #Eurovision taking the microphone from the UK's SuRie https://t.co/IP3lp2HGtN pic.twitter.com/lsfUI5w9gr— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 12, 2018
Watch moment protester crashes SuRie's performance mid-song #Eurovisionhttps://t.co/cZFDc4N1VI pic.twitter.com/hacfy99wFW— The Independent (@Independent) May 12, 2018
Storms don't last forever, but we're kind of wishing they did with this popping performance from @surieofficial! #ESC2018 #AllAboard #GBR pic.twitter.com/QSs3bRBDRi— Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 12, 2018