Independent MP Orban: Gov't taking a blow at small entrepreneurs, company shareholders, Romanians collecting freelance incomes

The government is taking a blow at small entrepreneurs, company shareholders, Romanians making an income from freelance activities, employees with above-average incomes and all private owners, independent right-wing MP Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

"The governing program the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) came with before the voters in the electoral campaign didn't provide for any rise in taxes and contributions or for a new tax whatsoever. Both PSD and PNL lied shamelessly. The PSDNL government now announces tax hikes, after having topped up their budget with the additional revenues collected as a result of the spiralling inflation which has impoverished the population," Orban wrote on Facebook.

He also cautions that the rises will affect property taxes, the dividend tax (which will go up from 5 to 8 percent), the tax on micro-enterprises with a turnover of over 500,000 euros, the VAT for hospitality companies (which is set to rise from 5 to 9 percent), the taxation in the hospitality sector, by replacing the specific tax with the turnover tax, health contributions for those who collect income from independent activities, taxes and contributions for construction and agriculture employees who earn over 10,000 RON per month, the VAT for the purchase of a home whose value exceeds 600,000 RON, taxes on soft drinks with sugar, alcohol and tobacco, etc.

"The government plans to collect an additional 13.4 billion RON from these tax increases in 2023. Obviously it does not explain us why it needs this extra money, what it plans to do with it. Just as it doesn't explain what the extra revenues from price hikes will be directed to. I am convinced that this money will not end up in investments, but will be spent on social assistance, public sector wage increases, allowances, vouchers, gift cards, subsidies. The government is dealing a blow to small entrepreneurs, company shareholders, the Romanians who earn income from freelance activities, the employees who earn above average incomes and all private owners. I stay consistent with what I promised during the campaign and I will vote against these increases in taxes, fees and contributions. We will look for solid grounds to challenge in the Constitutional Court the law amending the Tax Code," concluded the former Prime Minister. AGERPRES