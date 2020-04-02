Industrial producer prices in Romania, up 2.9% in Feb. 2020

Industrial producer prices (for both domestic and non-domestic markets) in Romania increased by 2.9% in February 2020, y-o-y, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

According to INS, the February 2020 industrial producer prices (for both domestic and non-domestic market) decreased by 0.9% on a monthly basis.By major industrial groups, price increases in February 2020 against February 2019 were reported in the energy industry (+ 2.33%), in the intermediate goods industry (+ 0.10%), the durable goods industry (+ + 2.58%), the consumer goods industry (+ 5.34%) and the capital goods industry (+ 4.81%).In the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning production and supply there were price increases by 7.38%, while the increase in the water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities was 4.2% and in the processing industry it was 2 61%. In the mining and quarrying sector there was a decrease in prices by 8.34%.