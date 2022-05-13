Industrial production down 0.2pct in Jan-Feb

Industrial production decreased by 0.2pct as gross series and by 1.7pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, between January 1 and March 31, 2022, compared with the same period last year, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, Agerpres reports.

In March 2022, industrial production (gross series) increased by 10.6pct compared to the previous month.Industrial production, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, was 0.7pct lower from the previous month.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the industrial production (gross series) went down by 1.6pct.Industrial production, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, decreased by 3.9pct.