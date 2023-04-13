Industry turnover up 6.8pct, in the first two months of 2023

The total industry turnover (domestic and foreign market) increased by 6.8pct, in the first two months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2022, in nominal terms, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informed on Thursday.

Thus, the industry turnover increased in nominal terms, in the period January 1 - February 28, 2023, compared to the period January 1 - February 2 8, 2022, overall, by 6.8pct, due to the increase of the manufacturing industry (+7.5pct). The extractive industry decreased by 5.7pct, told Agerpres.

On large industrial groups, turnover increases were registered in the following sectors: consumer goods industry (+17.5pct), capital goods industry (+13.1pct) and durable goods industry (+2.0pct). Decreases were recorded in the energy industry (-3.4pct) and in the intermediate goods industry (-0.8pct).

The industry turnover increased in nominal terms, in February 2023, compared to the previous month, in total, by 6.2pct, due to the growth recorded in the manufacturing industry (+7.3pct). The extractive industry decreased by 12.4pct. On large industrial groups, increases were recorded in the capital goods industry (+9.7pct), the durable goods industry (+8.2pct), the intermediate goods industry (+7.9pct) and the current goods industry (+3.6pct). The energy industry decreased by 8.1pct.

According to the INS, the industry turnover increased in nominal terms, in February 2023, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, overall, by 7pct, due to the growth recorded in the manufacturing industry (+8.1pct). The extractive industry decreased by 12.7pct.

On large industrial groups, increases were recorded in the capital goods industry (+16.3pct), the current goods industry (+14.6pct) and the durable goods industry (+2.2pct). Decreases were registered in the energy industry (-5.2pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-1.4pct).