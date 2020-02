Yet another two persons have died to influenza, the death toll reaching 31, on Wednesday informs the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National Public Health Institute (INSP).

The last two persons who lost their lives to the flu are a 68-year-old man from southeastern Arges County and a 46-year-old man from northeastern Iasi County, both unvaccinated against the flu.

AGERPRES