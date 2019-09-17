INS: 27.3 of agricultural households do not have a washing machine

Households led by persons who are unemployed or farmers have the biggest issues in acquiring durable goods, the lack of financial resources making 27.3 percent of agricultural households not have washing machines, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"The ownership of durable goods such as electronic appliances, home appliances and vehicles are an objective necessity to ensure a decent standard of living, adequate to the current necessities of technological development and social organization. Of the households which cannot afford to acquire durable goods, the households ran by unemployed persons and farmers hold the highest rates in all categories of goods," the INS mentions.

Besides appliances such as stoves, refrigerators, washing machines, hoovers, landline phones, color TVs - goods long entered into the current ownership of most households, computers (57.4 pct of all households) and cars (41.8 pct) are becoming more widespread. Households in the urban environment have a superior level of ownership than those in the rural environment, a closeness being noted only in color TVs - product present in every type of household.

Discrepancies between different types of households regarding the relative values of appropriate ownership speak for themselves. Thus, households of fully employed persons own computers at a rate of 84.8 pct and cars at a rate of 61.1 pct. These goods are largely part of everyday life in such households. In households of self-employed persons the rates are of 79.3 pct and 60.8 pct, while in agricultural households the figures show only 36.7 pct and 23.9 pct.