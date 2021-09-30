INS estimates increase in unemployed number by 8,000 in August against July

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 5.2%, up 0.1% from July, according to provisional information released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

Thus, the estimated number of unemployed people aged 15-74 for August is 428,000 people, increasing by 8,000 people compared to the number of unemployed in the previous month, according to provisional data published by INS, agerpres reports.

By sex, the unemployment rate for men in August was 5.5%, 0.7 percentage points higher than for women (4.8%).The unemployment rate for men in August, of 5.5%, was 0.1% higher than the unemployment rate for men in the previous month (5.4%).The unemployment rate for women in August, at 4.8%, was 0.1% higher than the unemployment rate for women in the previous month (4.7%).For adults (25-74 years), the unemployment rate was estimated at 4.4% for August 2021 (4.5% for men and 4.2% for women).The number of unemployed aged 25-74 represents 78.6% of the total number of unemployed estimated for August 2021.Data on unemployment in August and July for young people aged 15-24 are not available in the INS document.Starting with 2021, the INS methodology no longer places in the employed population the persons who produce agricultural goods destined exclusively or mostly for self-consumption, so that the indicator of the employed population decreased significantly in the current year. For this reason, the data published for the months of January - August 2021 are not comparable with those published for the previous periods, it is mentioned in the INS press release.