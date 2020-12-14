INS: Industrial production down 11% in Romania, after ten months

Romania's industrial production (gross series) decreased by 11% in the first ten months of the year, compared to the same period in 2019, respectively by 11.5% as a series adjusted for working days and seasonality, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday, as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, in the period January 1 - October 31, 2020, Y-o-Y, industrial production (as gross series) was by 11% lower, due to decreases recorded by the three industrial sectors: manufacturing (-12 %), mining industry (-10.5%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.3%).

Industrial production, as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, between January 1 and October 31, 2020, compared to the similar period of 2019, decreased by 11.5%, due to decreases in the manufacturing industry (-12.4%), mining industry (-10%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.9%).

According to the INS, in October 2020, industrial production (gross series) was 3.2% higher than the previous month, as a result of the increases registered by the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+ 4.8%), the manufacturing industry (+ 3%) and the mining industry (+ 1.4%).

Industrial production, as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, increased by 2.1% compared to the previous month. The manufacturing industry increased by 2.6%, while the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning and the mining industry decreased by 3.2% and 1%, respectively.

Also, compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the industrial production (gross series) was by 1.3% lower, as a result of the decreases registered in the mining industry (-9.0%), the manufacturing industry (-1.0 %) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-0.4%).

Industrial production, as series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, increased by 1.2%, due to increases in the manufacturing industry (+ 1.6%) and the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, water warm and air conditioning (+ 0.7%). The mining industry went down by 9%.