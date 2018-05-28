INS: Managers estimate moderated growth in all economy fields, in May-July

Managers estimate an increase in the construction sector activity, retail and services, and a moderate growth in the number of employees in constructions and services, as well as an increase in the price for constructions and retail, according to the Trends recorded in the economic activity for May-July 2018, on Tuesday published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Under the conjuncture survey for May 2018, the managers in the processing industry estimated a moderate growth in the production volume in the next three months (conjunctural balance +14 per cent). In the beverage production sector they estimate an accelerated growth (conjunctural balance +47 per cent), while in the production of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations they estimated a drop (conjunctural balance -27 per cent).With respect to the number of employees, the managers estimated a relative stability, with a conjunctural balance of +4 per cent per overall processing industry. In what concerns the prices for industrial products they estimated a moderate growth in the next three months (conjunctural balance +10 per cent).According to estimations for May 28, the interviewed estimated a growth in the production volume in the next three months (conjunctural balance +29 per cent). The managers also estimated a moderated growth in the number of employees (conjunctural balance +9 per cent). In respect to the prices for construction works they estimated an increase (conjunctural balance +18 per cent).Managers in the retail sector estimated an increase in the economic activity in the next three months (conjunctural balance +25 per cent). The volume of orders to suppliers of products to the stores they estimated a growth (conjunctural balance +21 per cent). Employers also estimated a relative stability in the number of employees in the following three months (conjunctural balance +5 per cent). In the next interval, the company managers estimated a growth in prices for retail (conjunctural balance +28 per cent).According to estimates for May 2018, the services demand (turnover) will see an increase in the next three months (conjunctural balance +17 per cent). In the services sector they estimated a moderate increase in the number of employees (conjunctural balance +7 per cent).According to the manager's opinion, the sale or invoice prices for services provided will see a moderate growth (conjunctural balance +7 per cent).