INS: New car registrations down 10.7 pct in Q4 2018

The number of new passenger car registrations dropped 10.7 per cent in Q4 2018 compared with the same period of 2017, down to 154,087 units, while road freight vehicles recorded a growth by 11 per cent, up to 28,344 units, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday.

New registrations for cars transporting people recorded growth in the moped and motorcycle category, by 53.4 per cent (2,071 units), in the bus and microbus category by 41.4 per cent (1,008 units) and recorded a decrease in the passenger car category category by 11.5 per cent (151,008 units).In respect to the new road freight vehicles there were recorded increases in the trailers and semi-trailers category, by 12.8 per cent, up to 7,835 units, and in the tractors category, by 0.2 per cent (3,306 units). A drop was recorded in the trucks category, by 3.3 per cent, down to 17,203 units.Compared with the Q3 2018, in Q4 the number of new car registrations decreases in the passenger car category, by 5.3 per cent , and in the road freight vehicles category, by 4.3 per cent.