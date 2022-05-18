INS: Wholesale trade turnover up 31.2 pct in Q1 2022

Romania's wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, in nominal terms, over January 1 - March 31, 2022, Y-o-Y, both as unadjusted series, and as workday and seasonally adjusted series by 31.2%, respectively by 29.3%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday.

Thus, wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased overall, in nominal terms, as unadjusted series, in the period January 1 - March 31, 2022, Y-o-Y, by 31.2%, as a result of growth in wholesales of unprocessed agriculture products and livestock (+68%), the intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+56.4%), the specialized wholesale trade of other products (+ 52.1%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+23.5%), wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+20.8%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+15%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+11.5%) and wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+6.4%).Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the wholesale turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) over 1 January to 31 March 2022 increased 29.3% percent overall from the same period last year.According to the INS, the turnover in wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 25.4% overall, in nominal terms, as unadjusted series, in March compared to the previous month, due to the increase turnover in the wholesales of unprocessed agriculture products and livestock (+45.6%), wholesale trade in computer and telecommunications equipment (+33.6%), wholesale brokerage activities (+29.9%), specialized wholesale of other products (+29.7%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+ 27.5%), non-specialized wholesale (+22.3%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+22%) and wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+9.1%).Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased overall, in nominal terms, overall. by 10.3% as workday and seasonally adjusted series, in March 2022, compared to the previous month.Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased, in nominal terms, by 34% overall, as unadjusted series, in March 2022, compared to March 2021, due to the increase in turnover in: wholesales of unprocessed agriculture products and livestock (+84.6%), intermediation activities in wholesale trade (+61.3%), specialized wholesale trade of other products (+51.1%), non-specialized wholesale trade (+25.9%), wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+17.2%), wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco (+16.7%) , wholesale 3/4 of consumer goods, other than food (+13.9%) and wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+12.5%).Wholesale trade (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased, in nominal terms, by 36.2% overall, as workday and seasonally adjusted series, in March 2022, compared to March 2021. AGERPRES