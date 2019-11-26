 
     
Intelligence services to receive more funds to operate year long

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the intelligence services will get money at the budget revision otherwise "they cannot continue to operate throughout the year." 

Asked, at the end of an event that took place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, if the budget revision also implies additional appropriations for the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) budgets, Iohannis confirmed that this will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT). 

"And to discuss these issues a CSAT opinion is needed. They are non-significant corrections, but they are necessary to simply cover the personnel expenses, otherwise they cannot continue throughout the year. And these things will be solved quickly," said Iohannis.

