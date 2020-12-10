Interim PM Ciuca: State of alert to be extended at next Gov't meeting

Interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced that a decision will be adopted in the next Government meeting whereby "the state of alert will be extended with the measures and indicators laid down in the previous one".

He said that the National Committee for Emergency Situations will meet on Thursday afternoon.

"This afternoon the meeting of the Emergency Situations Committee will take place. An analysis at the level of the Speciality Committee is being conducted, aimed at all these aspects that will determine decisions at governmental level. What I can tell you is that the Interim Government that I am currently leading cannot make decisions that will greatly alter the provisions of the state of alert we are presently in. As such, in the next Government meeting we will adopt a government decision to extend the state of alert with the measures and the indicators laid down in the previous one," Ciuca declared, on Thursday, at the departure from an event regarding the fight against human trafficking organized by the US Embassy in Romania.

Asked what will happen in the Capital, given the large number of cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last period, Ciuca said: "There have been 1,900 in the past few days, in the discussions I had with the Minister of Health and those dealing with the issues related to the pandemic, at this moment it seems that we have a very serious problem at the level of the Capital. These are measures that must be discussed at the level of the local authorities and together with the Public Health Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest. As such, in all the measures that have been taken at national level, we hope that, based on the procedures already established, measures will be taken accordingly at the level of the municipality of Bucharest."