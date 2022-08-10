The Cloasterf village is hosting the first edition of the International Art Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections," a pilot project by which its founder, Daniel Pop, a graduate of the Master's degree programme of the University of Arts in Targu-Mures (UAT), majoring in "Artistic Entrepreneurship," wants to bring the community closer to art, through interaction.

The International Art Creation Camp "Legaturi, Liaisons, Connections" takes place over five days and will end at the end of this week, being coordinated by university lecturer Adriana Boanta, PhD, and supported by the Student Entrepreneurial Society of the university, which supports entrepreneurial initiative and coordinates the activity of all business incubators within the UAT.

"We offer workshops through which we explore, create, spend an intelligent time together these days, with artists on different performing arts, such as contemporary dance, body expression, stretching, relaxation, meditation. We have animation theatre, and the artists who teach this workshop proposed to build a kind of installation from collected plastics to call for the protection of nature and to call for everyone's responsibility when it comes to nature. We have the fashion and design workshop, also from an ecofashion angle, in the idea that we asked the participants to bring an accessory, a piece of clothing that they don't want to wear anymore and we reconstruct it, make something new out of it. So all these arts have this message of rebuilding, of finding new connections, to take care of ourselves and those around us in order to share all this together," Daniel Pop, who is a choreographer, told AGERPRES.

He stated that he wishes this camp to be organized every year, in the same period so that this project will build an identity.

The organizers claim that this camp aims to encourage the exchange of cultural practices and create opportunities for collaboration by proposing an active dialogue between the performing arts scene, the community and local developers, and facilitating access to culture for members of the local community by promoting intercultural exchange and artistic events.

During the five days of the camp, the participants have access to training methods and tools in the artistic field, professional development activities, debates and entrepreneurial training, and the artistic activities take place outdoors and indoors.

Daniel Pop is a dancer, choreographer, pedagogue, artistic director of the ART12PM company, being the student of Gigi Caciuleanu - director of the Rennes Choreographic Centre and director of the National Ballet of Chile.

He participated in numerous workshops, conferences, artistic programmes and performances at the National Opera in Paris, the Parisian cabaret "Paradis Latin," Maison des Editions "Entre Chien et Loup," Instituto de Danzas y Artes "Reina Reech" in Buenos Aires, EITAI Queretaro Mexico, Plataforma 322 Produccion Arte y Cultura from Puerto Vallarta Mexico, the Romanian Cultural Institute from Paris, Universite Paris Saint-Denis - Vincennes and the University of Arts from Târgu Mures.