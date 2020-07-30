International comedy festival Film 4 Fun presents online, until Sunday, 48 films from 20 countries

The international comedy festival Film 4 Fun, which has reached its 12th edition, will take place online, on the website Film4Fun.ro, starting Thursday until Sunday, a release sent to AGERPRES informs.

Spectators from around the world can watch 48 short comedies from 20 countries - Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, France, Greece, Iran, Italy, Great Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the USA, Turkey and Ukraine.

"This year, the organization of the 12th edition of the International Film 4 Fun Festival online gave us some 'headaches'. In a very short time, we were faced with logistical and organizational challenges we haven't met before. Now, the motto of the festival - 'In a world full of conflict, we chose to amuse ourselves!' - is more right than ever," said Laura Georgescu Baron, director/founder of Film 4 Fun.

The competition Film 4 Fun will be judged by Croatian director, screenwriter and producer Pavo Marinkovic, Romanian film critic, historian and professor Dana Duma and British editor, producer and director Steve Teers. They will award the prizes for best short length film, best director and best script.

The audience may vote their preferred film for the Audience's Prize.

All throughout the festival period, July 30 - August 2, on the website Film4Fun.ro visitors can also view a masterclass held by Steve Teers and the workshop "Special effects in film makeup" by Georgiana Teers.

The Film 4 Fun 2020 awards gala is scheduled for August 2 and will be followed by the online theater show "Love in the pharmacy", adapted from Eugene Labiche, directed by Dan Tudor. The cast features: Anca Turcasiu, Andrei Duban, Dan Tudor, Liliana Pana and Dragos Ionescu.

Film 4 Fun is organized by the Cine Remember Foundation, with support from the National Center for Cinematography.